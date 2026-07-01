The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has decided to revoke the three-year ban imposed on former India cricketer S Sreesanth. Sreesanth was earlier suspended for three years over remarks made through visual and social media that the KCA said had brought disrepute to the association. He had challenged the disciplinary action before the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court, but the petition was dismissed, according to KCA. Subsequently, Sreesanth submitted an official unconditional apology expressing regret over his remarks against the Kerala Cricket Association.

The KCA's Special General Body meeting, held on July 1, 2026, discussed his apology in detail. Considering that he had expressed unconditional regret, the meeting unanimously decided to revoke the ban.

However, the association warned Sreesanth that any similar conduct in the future would invite strict disciplinary action.

With the ban lifted, Sreesanth will be able to continue as the co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 3. The KCA had imposed the ban ahead of the previous KCL season.

Former India pacer Sreesanth represented the country across all three international formats, playing 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

In Tests, he claimed 87 wickets at an average of 37.59, with best figures of 5/40 in an innings and 8/99 in a match, including four four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls.

In ODIs, he picked up 75 wickets at an average of 33.44, with career-best figures of 6/55, while in T20Is he took seven wickets in 10 matches. In domestic cricket, Sreesanth featured in 74 first-class matches, taking 213 wickets with best figures of 5/40, alongside 124 wickets in 92 List A matches and 54 wickets in 65 T20 games, underlining his consistency across formats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash