The relationship between former India players Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh continues to get bitter ever since the legendary spinner shot an advertisement that was inspired by the infamous 'slapgate' incident, which took place in the Indian Premier League in 2008. The retired cricketers, who were once involved in one of the sport's biggest controversies, appeared to have healed old wounds; however, the slapgate episode once again became a flashpoint after Harbhajan shot the advertisement. During his interaction on Lallantop, Sreesanth was shown an old photograph of him and Harbhajan dressed in boxing gear.

He went on to issue a direct challenge to Harbhajan and said that he is ready to settle things in a boxing ring.

"This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? Can you? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing this same gloves... This is not acting, I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge," Sreesanth said.

"I am currently in the Bear Knuckle Fight League, and I am also one of the main sponsors of Conor McGregor's video; one of my good friends sponsored it, so the promotion is also done. I am challenging you, Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh)," he added.

Sreesanth did not stop there as he issued a direct challenge and ask him to face him in the ring.

"I challenge you, Bhajji. If you have this much of a problem with the slap thing and me, and you earn this much... let me earn too. Come into the ring. I am calling you from my heart. If we have some self-respect, let's not do ads and all that. In a genuine way, for all the Malayalis and all the Sardars, please come. I am waiting," he said.

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