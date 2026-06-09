Bizarre run-out dismissals and chances looked to be the theme of the first one-day tri-nation series match between India A and Sri Lanka A on Tuesday. One incident in particular left India A players fuming, after the third umpire's decision went against them. Sri Lanka A star Chamika Karunaratne was well short of his ground after a direct hit. However, the third umpire deemed it to be not out, saying that India A wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh had dislodged the stumps with his gloves before the ball hit them. The decision left India A captain Tilak Varma and vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad visibly upset.

The incident happened in the 42nd over of Sri Lanka A's intense run chase of a 278-run target. Karunaratne attempted to take a quick single, but fell short of his crease as he was sent back by captain Sahan Arachchige at the other end. But the third umpire did not agree.

While the ball did indeed hit the stumps, the umpire judged it to be not out, stating that it was Prabhsimran who had moved the stumps with his gloves.

The India A players were left in shock at the decision, with the likes of Gaikwad and Tilak having a long chat with the on-field umpires. However, the third umpire's verdict remained the final call.

Some fans on social media also voiced their displeasure at the umpiring.

Chamika Karunratne run-out was as clean as it gets. How did the 3rd umpire miss that?



Absolute robbery! pic.twitter.com/qNBF6RbTxu — Shariq (@CricBhakt7380) June 9, 2026

Fortunately for India A, the missed run-out chance did not hamper them ultimately, as they clinched an eight-run win after a dramatic conclusion to the match.

Needing 10 runs off the final 12 balls, Sri Lanka A lost their final three wickets in the space of four balls in the 49th over, handing victory to India A. Gaikwad, who had slammed a brilliant 101 earlier in the game, was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

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