India ODI captain Rohit Sharma opened up on his romantic marriage proposal to wife Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit announced his Test retirement last month and is currently not part of the Indian team for the ongoing Test series against England. He was last seen in action during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season. During an interaction with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, Rohit narrated the tale of how he orchestrated a surprise proposal by taking Ritika to his childhood cricket ground.

Rohit also revealed that he took Ritika to the ground under the pretense of having ice cream.

"My proposal was quite romantic. I took her to the place where I started playing cricket. We were here only (somewhere along Marine Drive apparently). She had brought food from home. We ate it. So, I was just sitting. Then I told her let's go out to eat ice cream, I'm bored. Then we took the car out, we left. We left from Marine Drive, crossed Haji Ali, Worli. So, she asked where is the ice cream shop? She does not know anything after Bandra. I told her there's a good one in Borivali, where I live. You've never come, so let me show you," revealed Rohit.

Rohit recalled that he got down on one knee to propose Ritika in the middle of ground, a moment which was beautifully captured by his friends.

"It was a ground and it was pitch dark and she didn't realise it was a ground. Then I had already told my friend to set up something there at the ground and just be there to capture the moment. We parked the car. Then I went on my knees, in the middle of the pitch. Then, I proposed to her," he added.

Rohit's retirement from Test cricket came days before former India Virat Kohli also made the shock announcement that he won't be playing in the whites again for India either.

Both Rohit and Kohli had also retired from T20Is last year, following India's win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final.