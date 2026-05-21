The BCCI is not confident about Rohit Sharma being fit enough to play in the ODI World Cup 2027, according to a report by Times Of India. Rohit was recently included in the India squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan but it will be completely dependent on the star batter passing the fitness tests. The report claimed that BCCI remains apprehensive about Rohit's ability to play the 50-over format at an 'optimum level'. Rohit missed multiple IPL 2026 matches for Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury and the BCCI reportedly asked for his fitness reports ahead of selecting the squad for the Afghanistan series. The selectors have also reportedly expressed concern regarding his body taking the load of fielding for 50 overs.

“Rohit didn't report to the BCCI's centre of excellence (CoE) for those three weeks. He has become lean but there are concerns about his body being able to take the load of high-performance sport. He has to field for 50 overs. ODI cricket doesn't have the option of an Impact Player like IPL. Body takes time to heal when you are so close to turning 40,” a BCCI source said.

The selectors have also allegedly started preparing additional backup openers besides Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“There aren't many ODIs before the World Cup. As it is Jaiswal hasn't got enough game time. Ishan has been picked so that he can double up as an opener. But if Rohit fails to make it to the World Cup and either Shubman Gill or Jaiswal gets injured, there needs to be another opener ready,” said the source.

The other major claim in the report was that the BCCI and Indian cricket team management are looking to move on from the idea that both Rohit and Virat Kohli need to be clubbed together when it comes to selection.

Kohli's fitness levels are currently believed to be much better than Rohit and the team management is also reportedly not pleased with Rohit not playing the ultra-aggressive brand of cricket that provided India with brilliant starts in matches.

“At this moment Kohli's fitness and form is better than most cricketers in India. But one has to understand that Kohli and Rohit can't be clubbed together anymore. A firm decision needs to be taken on Rohit after consulting the BCCI medical team,” the source said.

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