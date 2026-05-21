The IPL 2026 Playoffs race got even more interesting as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets on Wednesday. Batting first, MI could only manage to score 147/8 in 20 overs with Cameron Green, Kartik Tyagi and Saurabh Dubey taking two wickets each. In response, Manish Pandey scored 45 while Rovman Powell slammed 40 to guide KKR to a crucial victory. As a result, their qualification hopes were massively boosted and at present, 5 teams remain in contention for the last remaining Playoff spot.

According to Star Sports, Rajasthan Royals have the best chance of qualification at 50 per cent. Both KKR and Punjab Kings have 19 per cent chance of qualification while the chance of Delhi Capitals finishing in the Top 4 is just 9 per cent. Chennai Super Kings find themselves at a dangerous position as they have just 3 per cent chance of qualification.

How can each team qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals - RR have the most straight-forward path ahead of them as they just need to win their remaining match against Mumbai Indians. It will guarantee their spot in the Top 4 as no other side can reach the 16-point mark. If RR end up losing their match, they will need KKR, PBKS, CSK and DC to lose their matches. Even if CSK and DC win their matches and RR lose, they will be level on points and Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into play.

Punjab Kings - PBKS need to win their last group stage match and hope that KKR and RR lose their remaining matches. If RR win their match, PBKS will be eliminated. If PBKS and KKR win their matches and RR lose, NRR will decide who goes through to Top 4.

Kolkata Knight Riders - KKR need to win their remaining match and hope that PBKS and RR both lose their matches. The situation is same as PBKS as a RR win will knock them out but a PBKS win will mean that they will be level on points and NRR will be the decider.

Delhi Capitals - DC need to win their last group stage match and for them to qualify, KKR, PBKS, RR and CSK all need to lose their final game. A win for either RR, PBKS or KKR will end their chances but in case of a CSK win, NRR will end up deciding their fate.

Chennai Super Kings - CSK need to win their match and hope that KKR, PBKS, DC and RR lose their matches. If KKR, RR and PBKS lose their matches and DC win, CSK will be level on points with DC and RR. NRR will then decide who goes forward to the Playoffs.

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