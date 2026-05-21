Kolkata Knight Riders had to make a concussion substitution during their important match in their IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians after in-form batter and stand-in wicketkeeper Angkrish Raghuvanshi injured his hand in a field collision. The incident happened during the 11th over of the Mumbai Indians' innings at Eden Gardens. Tilak Varma top-edged a delivery from spinner Varun Chakaravarthy high into the air. Both Raghuvanshi and Chakaravarthy ran for the catch and collided awkwardly, which allowed Tilak to escape. Raghuvanshi seemed to hurt his hand and left the field shortly after.

KKR had initially tweeted that Ramandeep Singh would replace Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but later deleted the post. Tejasvi Singh eventually walked out to bat during the chase, scoring 12 off 13 balls.

The concussion substitute call, however, raised eyebrows, with fans questioning how KKR were allowed a replacement when Raghuvanshi's injury appeared to be to his hand rather than his head.

As per reports, Angkrish Raghuvanshi is likely to miss KKR's final game against DC, with players diagnosed with a concussion required to observe a mandatory seven-day stand-down period.

Raghuvanshi has been a key performer this season, scoring 422 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.52. The 22-year-old has also struck five half-centuries, including three in his last four innings, making him one of KKR's most reliable middle-order batters.

KKR chased down 148 with seven balls to spare to stay alive in the playoff race. They must now beat DC in their final league game and hope other results go their way to sneak into the playoffs.

This injury raises concerns for KKR, which came into the match needing wins in their last games to keep their playoff chances alive. Raghuvanshi has been a key player for the team this season, scoring 422 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.52. The 22-year-old has also hit five half-centuries, including three in his last four innings, making him one of KKR's most dependable batters in the middle order.

(With Added Inputs)

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