Hardik Pandya returned as Mumbai Indians captain on Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders after missing a few matches due to injury. Throughout the season, MI have struggled to put together a consistent run and are out of the playoff race. It was no different in the match against KKR. The MI batters could only manage 147/8 in 20 overs. To defend such a low total, MI needed wickets. Though Corbin Bosch gave them early breakthroughs, more was needed. It did not help that the fielding was below par.

One such incident happened in the 10th over when Hardik Pandya was bowling. Rovman Powell's shot went high up in the air. Two MI players, Robin Minz and Deepak Chahar, watched as the ball fell between them. There was no call from either player. After the missed opportunity, both looked at each other and gestured. Chahar was closer to the ball. Pandya could not help but slow clap at the incident.

DROPPED: Rovman Powell catch has been dropped in confusion between Deepak Chahar & Robin Minz.



- Hardik Pandya clapped for both FIELDERS! pic.twitter.com/enLBHDvjb6 — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) May 20, 2026

Deepak Chahar and Robin Minz blaming each other for catch drop. Hardik Pandya's sarcastic clap.

Mumbai Indians in shambles. pic.twitter.com/6SMfI85IoX — Fan RCBians (@RcbianOfficial) May 20, 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a rain-interrupted IPL match to keep their playoff hopes alive here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, MI, who are already eliminated from playoff race, struggled their way to a modest 147 for 8.

MI slipped to 41/4 in sixth over. Hardik Pandya (26) and Tilak Varma (20) tried to steady the ship with a 43-run stand off 49 balls but it was Corbin Bosch's 18-ball 32 not out which took MI close to the 150-mark.

For KKR, Saurabh Dubey (2/34), Cameron Green (2/23), Kartik Tyagi (2/37) and Sunil Narine (1/13) were the wicket-takers.

In reply, Manish Pandey (45) and Rovman Powell (40) shared a 64-run stand to keep KKR on track in the runchase.

Rinku Singh (9) scored the winning runs.

Corbin Bosch (3/30) took three wickets, while Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and AM Ghazanfar claimed one each.

With PTI inputs

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