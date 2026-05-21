Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was fined 10 per cent of his match fee and given one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of IPL's Code of Conduct during the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The incident happened during the 10th over of the KKR innings when Hardik, while walking back to his run-up, knocked down the bails of the wicket with force. He was found to be in breach of Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match."

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a 4-wicket win over Mumbai Indians to keep their Playoff dreams alive.

"Yeah, I mean, quite entertaining. Definitely as a batting group, we were 20 short. I think we lost a lot of wickets in powerplay, but if Tilak and I would have stayed longer, and we had stitched a couple of more partnerships and got those 15-20 runs, I think we would have had a decent chance. (What was the pitch like?) I mean, to be very honest, I don't mind playing on this sort of wickets where bowlers have something to do. I think IPL is becoming quite batting-dominated."

"Bowlers are feeling helpless. I think today's game kind of gave bowlers something as well from the wicket, which kind of makes them come and bowl some good balls, make batsmen play some good cricket and score runs. So, I kind of enjoyed it. (What was going on in the field?) I don't know. I think throughout the season, we've been quite poor in fielding. I think we have dropped a lot of catches, which obviously no one wants to do it. But in that part of the game, I think there is no hiding away. I mean if you get chances, if you want to win games, you need to grab all the chances, even half chances as well."

"But yeah, when you drop chances which can change the game, it's always you are chasing the game. (You would want to finish the season on a good note?) Yeah, absolutely. So, it's an ESA game. It's for the children. We just want to make sure that we come and get smile on those 25,000 kids and let them come and watch us play, and we entertain them, make them happy. I think it will be a lifetime memories for them," Hardik said after the match.

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