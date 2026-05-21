Hardik Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians (MI) has evidently not gone to plan. After rejoining the franchise for the 2024 season and replacing Rohit Sharma as captain, Hardik has managed to lead the team to only one playoff finish in three years. In 2024, MI finished bottom of the ladder, while in IPL 2026, they sit ninth and could well finish with the wooden spoon again. Former England captain Michael Vaughan advised a separation between MI and Hardik, and even proposed a dramatic trade deal.

"Release," said Vaughan without any hesitation on Cricbuzz, when asked what MI should do with regards to Hardik ahead of the upcoming auction.

"I have seen enough. I didn't really see the dynamic of bringing him back. He was doing a good job with the Gujarat Titans, won a title there with a different set of players and a different coach. I feel Mumbai have got too many chefs in the kitchen, so I'd take one chef out," explained Vaughan.

However, Vaughan suggested that Mumbai Indians could consider trying a bold trade deal.

"Replace him with Cameron Green," he said.

Ahead of IPL 2024, MI had traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and instead acquired the services of Hardik from Gujarat Titans (GT). At that point, Hardik appeared to be the heir apparent to Rohit for India's white-ball captaincy.

Vaughan reckoned that a swap between Green and Hardik could be feasible given KKR potentially wanting a captain.

"If he wants to carry on as captain, then he'd better be with a fresh set of captains. Maybe KKR. Maybe they're going to look for a captain as well. That's why, Cameron comes to Mumbai, someone else will captain Mumbai. Hardik goes to KKR, fresh start for him as captain," suggested Vaughan.

Hardik has endured an IPL 2026 campaign to forget, scoring only 172 runs in nine matches at a strike-rate of 128.35, and taking just four wickets.

On the other hand, Green started off slow but has steadily started to justify his Rs 25.20 crore price tag with all-round performances. The 26-year-old has made 320 runs in 13 games at a strike-rate of 146.78, and also taken seven wickets.

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