Fitness wasn't always a selection criteria in the Indian team but with the evolution of cricket, a lot has changed. With Virat Kohli arguably being the finest example, Indian players have worked hard towards their first. Even the introduction of the Yo-Yo test has forced the players to work on their fitness in order to get into the Indian team. However, there also remains chatter on players like Rohit Sharma who often get people engaged in fitness debates. But, as far as India's strength and conditioning coach Ankit Kaliyar is concerned, Rohit is as fit as Kohli.

"Rohit Sharma is a fit player. He has good fitness. He looks a bit bulky but he always passes the Yo-Yo test. He is as fit as Virat Kohli. He looks like he is bulky but we have seen him on the field. His agility and mobility is amazing. He is among the fittest cricketers," he said in a chat with the Times of India.

Speaking of Kohli, Kaliyar had no qualms in admitting that the superstar batter is the one who has brought about a change in the fitness culture of the team.

"Virat is a leading example when it comes to fitness. He has created a culture of fitness in the team. When your top player is so fit, then you become an example for others. He injects confidence in others. When he was the captain, he ensured everyone remained fit. Fitness was his top parameter in the team. He has created that culture and discipline in the team. That atmosphere was created by Virat bhai and it's a commendable thing. He is the reason why all the Indian players are so fit," said Kaliyar.

The India coach also revealed that Shubman Gill sees Virat Kohli as an inspiration not only from a batter's point of view but also from a fitness perspective.

"Shubman is very fit. Not just fit, he is a very skillful player. There is no doubt that Shubman is inspired by Virat bhai. Be it batting, fitness, or skill, Shubman is following Virat bhai. I am sure Shubman will be doing well for the country in the coming years," he asserted.