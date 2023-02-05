Former Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan picked Rohit Sharma as a better batsman than Virat Kohli due to his technique of playing the ball late. Speaking on the ‘Nadir Ali Podcast' show on YouTube channel, Sohail analysed the difference between the two Indian cricket team stars before hailing Rohit as the superior batsman. The fast bowler, who picked five wickets during the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC World Cup 2015, said that Kohli is a “very big” batsman but while he relies heavily on his fitness, Rohit Sharma scores with his bat and relies more on boundaries and sixes.

“I respect Kohli because he is very big batsman. But as bowler, I feel Rohit Sharma is a far better batsman than him. His technique is superb. He plays the ball very late, like he has all the time in the world,” he said.

“Kohli scores runs based on his fitness. If he scores one run, he is immediately ready for the next. Rohit doesn't do that. He scores one run and doesn't even try for the next. Rohit scores with his bat. Kohli scores with his bat and by running between the wickets. Again, that is a good thing because when you are that fit, you reflects automatically,” he added.

The former Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan has been in the news recently following the interview where he recounted a story where he was involved in an on-field spat with Kohli which included words being exchanged between the two cricketers during a high-voltage encounter.

