With the cast of the popular American serial 'Friends' getting together for a much-awaited reunion, Rohit Sharma took to social media to join the bandwagon and posted a tweet. The cast members of the famous show are Matt le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, and the reunion has been one of the viral topics lately. The India opener wrote, "F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this is the reunion I am waiting for!"

He also shared a photo of himself donning the national team jersey during a match, where he can be seen raising his bat towards the cheering fans. He dedicated his tweet to cricket fans all around the world, who haven't been able to visit stadiums for live matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the photo:

this is the reunion I am waiting for! pic.twitter.com/nGBhDA6yM4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 27, 2021

The Hitman recently played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, captaining Mumbai Indians (MI). IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely midway through the season due to the condition of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The cash-strapped cricket tournament was also hit with some high-profile COVID-19 cases.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji returned with positive results in May. Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive and has recovered from the virus.

Rohit is also part of the Indian team, which will be facing New Zealand in their upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final, which will be followed by a Test series against England.