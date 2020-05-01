Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Rohit Sharma Greets Back To "Bro" Kohli's Birthday Wishes

Updated: 01 May 2020 16:35 IST

Wishes had poured in on Rohit Sharma's birthday on April 30 and the batsman responded the next day by thanking everyone.

Rohit Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday. The Indian opening batsman took time out after his birthday to respond to wishes that he received on Twitter. Rohit responded to many tweets including Indian captain Virat Kohli's birthday wish for him. Virat Kohli had wished Sharma on Twitter saying, "Happy B'day Rohit @ImRo45. God bless you with good health and happiness and many more elegant innings. Stay safe stay healthy". To this Rohit Sharma replied in a tweet and said, "Thanks a lot bro. Look forward to many more elegant partnerships too".

WWF India's official Twitter handle had also tweeted wishes for the batsman and said, "We are living in difficult times & it is important that we celebrate the joys along the way- we wish a very happy birthday to our rhino ambassador@ImRo45. Rohit Sharma has been an ambassador since 2018 - helping us raise awareness on the plight of rhinos".  Rohit in response said, "Thank you it's been a privilege".

Rohit Sharma has been the vice-captain of the Indian team in the limited-overs format. Sharma has often urged citizens of the country to maintain social distancing and follow all the guidelines that have been laid out by the government. The right-handed batsman has been active on social media as the country battles against the coronavirus pandemic. 

Sharma is also the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He was supposed to lead his side in the upcoming edition of the IPL. However, this year's IPL has been postponed indefinitely and it is still not clear if the cash-rich league will take place this year at all.

Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians India India Cricket Team IPL 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to thank people for their wishes
  • Sharma replied to Virat Kohli's wish and thanked him in a tweet
  • Several sports personalities had wished the batsman on his birthday
