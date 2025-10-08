After leading India to a memorable Champions Trophy 2025 win, it was expected that Rohit Sharma would get a longer run as ODI captain. However, the BCCI and the Indian cricket team management have gone down the transition path with Shubman Gill being handed over the captaincy baton for the three-ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. Rohit Sharma is part of the squad though. He and Kohli will be seen in India colours for the first time after the 2025 Champions Trophy. Ahead of the Australia Tour, Rohit Sharma engaged in rigorous training in Navi Mumbai.

According to a report in RevSportz, Rohit took part in a three-hour training session on Tuesday. "Around eight to 10 bowlers were present to bowl at the nets. Rohit himself arranged for them through the coaches from different clubs in the Mumbai maidans. Mumbai Indians physio Amit Dube, too, was there, monitoring the entire training session," the report said.

"Someone in the know said that Rohit's practice was mainly centred around facing the short deliveries and playing horizontal-bat shots."

Recently, former India star Manoj Tiwary was asked: "Looking at Rohit Sharma's current fitness, what do you think is the main reason behind the BCCI taking the captaincy away from him?"

"The main reason behind this is obviously very difficult to answer at this point in time. But what has happened is truly unfortunate. I feel it's a clear sign of disrespect to Rohit Sharma, considering all that he has done for Team India and Indian cricket. Looking at it that way, this feels like an insult to him. His contributions to the team have been immense. Taking away the captaincy-I honestly can't find any valid reason for it. When you appoint a captain, what do you expect from him? You expect results. And he has delivered those results," Manoj Tiwary said on CricTracker.

"He led India to the Champions Trophy, won the T20 World Cup, and came agonizingly close in the 50-over World Cup. As a captain and as a player, his performances speak for themselves-even in the Champions Trophy final, he was the Player of the Match. So yes, it's very unfortunate. I truly believe he deserved much more respect. The only possible reason I can think of is that whoever is currently running the team wants to have all young players under his own tenure, so that he can control the entire narrative, basically."