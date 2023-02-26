The Pakistan Super League has given fans a plethora of action, not just on the field but off it as well. While the batters and bowlers have done well to entertain cricket lovers on the pitch and off it, the players are winning fans' hearts with their Q&As with journalists. During one such press conference, Babar Azam left the entire media room in splits with his response to a reporter. The reporter asked Babar about his rivalry with Shaheen Afridi, but probably wasn't prepared for the response that came.

“Babar, you always meet everyone with a smiling face but tomorrow you face Shaheen Shah Afridi,” the reporter said before Babar interrupted.

"To to kar milein unhein? Kya kare, nahi khele fir? Aap bataye…(Should I cry and meet him, or should I not play? Please tell me...)," Babar said in response as everyone started to laugh.

The reporter then said that he is asking so as they two (Babar and Shaheen) have won the last two Cricketer of the Year awards and it's only in PSL that a battle between these two can be witnessed.

“Whether we play against Shaheen and Lahore, the effort is always to give the best. The kind of bowler that he is and the way he is bowling presently, everyone knows that he is one of Pakistan's best bowlers. He is improving day-by-day. Playing against him is a challenge and also gives me confidence, since I am playing the best bowler. It is difficult at times. Sometimes I dominate, sometimes he does," Babar asserted.

"The competition can be seen on the ground. We spend time together and joke around as well, but the competition on the field continues. There is Mohammad (Rizwan), Shadab (Khan) and Hasan Ali. We all have to play together for Pakistan. The effort is always to give the best," he added.

Babar and Shaheen's teams will square-off against each other as Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

