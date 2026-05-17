Actor and former radio jockey RJ Mahvash opened up about dating rumours involving Punjab Kings cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and said that she stood by him during a difficult period of his life. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mahvash was asked about the rumours and she said that they were just good friends and added that she was a support for him during his separation with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Mahvash also spoke about the reports around their alleged argument.

"People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument and they follow-unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable talk absolute non-sense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it," Mahvash said in the interview.

“No, there was nothing like that. I value friendships deeply, and at that time, he needed a good friend. He was going through a very low phase, and we supported him as much as we could,” she added when asked about the rumours.

Meanwhile, Chahal's Punjab Kings suffered a big setback in the IPL 2026 Playoffs race.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on fluent half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer, along with a decisive opening spell from pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to thrash Punjab Kings by 23 runs and seal a playoff berth.

Kohli (58 off 37 balls), Iyer (73 not out off 40 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (45) produced impactful knocks as RCB piled up 222 for 4 in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar (2/38) then removed the dangerous Punjab Kings opening pair of Priyansh Arya (0) and Prabhsimran Singh (2) early to all but shut the door on the opposition, who eventually managed 199 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pacer Rasikh Salam (3/36) compounded Punjab Kings' misery by dismissing skipper Shreyas Iyer (1) in the fourth over as the hosts slumped to 19 for 3.

Late-order batters Shashank Singh (56 off 27 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (37 off 25 balls) attempted to revive the innings with a counter-attacking effort, but the towering RCB total ultimately proved far beyond PBKS' reach.

Earlier, Kohli stitched together a 76-run stand with Devdutt for the second wicket to lay the foundation before adding another 60 runs with Venkatesh for the third wicket as table-toppers RCB delivered yet another authoritative batting display.

(With PTI inputs)

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