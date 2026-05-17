The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is mulling to convert the national Under-23 men's 50-over tournament to T20 format from the upcoming domestic season. It is learnt that the BCCI is set to seek opinion of state associations and other respected voices before effecting the change to the tournament, currently known as the State A Championship. “It is still in the early stages, as opinions of state associations and a few other stakeholders will be asked before taking a call. But if it's done then it will happen from the new domestic season (2026-27),” a source close to the development indicated to PTI.

Currently, the tournament is divided into Elite and Plate Divisions, as is the norm in Indian domestic cricket.

Tamil Nadu are the defending champions in the Elite section while Meghalaya hold the Plate segment title.

The corresponding U23 red-ball tournament is being played for Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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