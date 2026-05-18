The IPL 2026 Playoffs race got a bit more interesting as Rajasthan Royals suffered a 5-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Sunday. Batting first, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag scored half-centuries as RR posted a total of 193/8 in 20 overs. In response, Abishek Porel and KL Rahul stitched together a stunning opening partnership and Axar Patel played a fiery knock as DC chased down the target with 4 balls to spare. As a result, RR currently have 12 points from 12 matches while Delhi Capitals have 12 points from 13 matches. Only RCB have booked their spot in the Playoffs till now.

How can RR qualify for the IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals need to win both of their remaining matches - against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Two wins will take their tally to 16 points from 14 matches. However, if Sunrisers Hyderabad win one out of their two remaining matches, Chennai Super Kings win both of their remaining matches and Gujarat Titans lose their one remaining game, all three teams will have 16 points as well and in that case, Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide who qualifies for the Playoffs.

If RR win just one out of their two remaining matches, they will have 14 points. they will need PBKS, CSK, DC and KKR to lose their remaining matches. If other teams also reach the 14-point mark, it will once again come down to NRR.

How can DC qualify after this win?

The equation is very clear for Delhi Capitals. They need to win their final group stage match against KKR and completely depend on other results to go their way. NRR is also expected to play a crucial role in this scenario.

What RR skipper said after the loss

"Pretty much everything, actually. We were in a pretty good space after 14 overs. After I got out, we didn't capitalise on that. It was... It had to be 220-230, something like that. And as far as the bowling is concerned, I think we were just weren't there. We weren't up to the mark. Ferreira wasn't a gamble. I know on TV it looks like a gamble, but then you've got two left-handers. I'd rather bowl Donovan, take a chance, than get Shanaka to bowl another over. Didn't really work out," Riyan Parag said.

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