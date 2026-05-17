Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid tribute to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and star actor Vijay with a half-century celebration during their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Venkatesh, who came out to bat at No. 4 in place of the injured Rajat Patidar, slammed an unbeaten 73 off 40 deliveries with the help of eight fours and four sixes. He looked in tremendous form as he dominated the Punjab Kings bowlers and was instrumental in taking his team's score past 220. Following his half-century, Venkatesh replicated a pose that was made famous by Vijay in his film Mersal. The video of the celebration has already gone viral on social media, with many users pointing out the similarities between the two gestures.

Virat Kohli (58 off 37 balls), Devdutt Padikkal (45 off 25 balls) and Tim David (28 off 12) were the other significant contributors for RCB after they were asked to bat first.

In a game that PBKS must win to keep their slim playoff qualification hopes alive, Venkatesh hogged the limelight with his scintillating innings after Kohli and Padikkal did the initial groundwork with an authoritative 76-run partnership for the second wicket.

A win in this game would secure the RCB a playoff berth.

After losing Jacob Bethell early to Harpreet Brar, RCB recovered strongly through Kohli and Padikkal, who kept the scoreboard ticking with a flurry of boundaries and smart rotation of strike on a batting-friendly surface.

Kohli looked in sublime touch, using the pace of Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson effectively, while Padikkal counterattacked against both pace and spin to ensure that Punjab's bowlers never settled into any sort of rhythm.

Despite losing Bethell early, RCB's aggressive approach inside the powerplay tilted the momentum quickly in the visitors' favour. Kohli's trademark wristy flicks and Padikkal's clean lofted hits kept the run-rate above 10 an over through the first half of the innings.

At 101 for two, RCB were well placed at the halfway stage of their innings with Kohli holding one end firmly and Venkatesh Iyer joining the talisman after Padikkal's dismissal following a breezy knock.

Kohli, who reached his 67th IPL half-century in 31 balls, was caught out in the deep after failing to get elevation against Yuzvendra Chahal (1/42), who leaked 21 runs in his opening over.

RCB were unfazed by Padikkal and Kohli's wickets as Venkatesh batted aggressively through the middle overs to tighten their grip on the contest, reaching 157 for three at the end of 15 overs.

Looking in great touch, Venkatesh smashed Ferguson for sixes over long-off and long-on to take RCB to 187 for three in 17 overs.

Taking the attacking route against both pace and spin, Venkatesh peppered the HPCA ground with boundaries, while the burly Tim David too attacked from the word go in his trademark style.

Punjab managed to slow the run flow marginally after the strategic timeout, but RCB remained firmly in command heading into the death overs with plenty of wickets in hand.

(With PTI inputs)

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