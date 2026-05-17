Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history by breaking the record of most sixes hit by an Indian batter during an IPL season. During the IPL 2026 encounter against Delhi Capitals, Sooryavanshi slammed 3 sixes and in the process, he went past Abhishek Sharma's tally of 42 sixes. Sooryavanshi now has 43 sixes in 12 matches during IPL 2026 while Abhishek hammered 42 sixes in 16 matches during the 2024 season. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is in the third position with 39 sixes in 17 matches during the 2025 season. Overall, the record belongs to legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle who slammed a sensational 59 sixes in 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the 2012 season.

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