DC vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals will aim to get close to the IPL 2026 playoffs when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, tonight. RR have 12 points to their credit from 11 games. The focus will be on young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been the talk of the town for his batting brilliance. DC, on the other hand, are alive in the playoff race only mathematically. The side has 10 points from 12 games. Even if they win their remaining two matches and reach 14 points, that might not be enough. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 game: