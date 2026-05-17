Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
Story ProgressBack to home

DC vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals will aim to get close to the IPL 2026 playoffs when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, tonight. RR have 12 points to their credit from 11 games. The focus will be on young star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been the talk of the town for his batting brilliance. DC, on the other hand, are alive in the playoff race only mathematically. The side has 10 points from 12 games. Even if they win their remaining two matches and reach 14 points, that might not be enough. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 game:

May 17, 2026 18:24 (IST)
Share

IPL 2026 Live: Sooryavanshi, the star!

No teenager since the genius Sachin Tendulkar has captured the public imagination quite like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the schoolboy from Samastipur in Bihar, who already boasts a sizeable fan base. His 'Capital Debut' at the Ferozeshah Kotla is no less than the cricketing equivalent of a 'Met Gala' with the who's who of NCR clamouring for free passes.

May 17, 2026 18:14 (IST)
Share

IPL 2026 Live: RR in strong contention

While DC's qualification chances (10 points from 12 games) are already slim, a defeat would officially knock them out of the playoff race. RR, on the other hand, have 12 points from 11 games. For a clear-cut entry, they need to win all three of their remaining matches.

May 17, 2026 18:05 (IST)
Share

DC vs RR Live: Sooryavanshi vs Starc in focus

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's audacious strokeplay will come up against seam-and-swing master Mitchell Starc as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals lock horns in a high-stakes IPL "Sunday Suspense" clash, with playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

May 17, 2026 17:55 (IST)
Share

Welcome folks!

Hello guys, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 game tonight. The contest will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Stay connected for live scores and updates.

See New Posts

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash

Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 62 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Yashasvi Jaiswal Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Riyan Parag Rahul Kannaur Lokesh KL Rahul Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2026 News, Schedule , and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.