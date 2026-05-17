These days, it is rare that Virat Kohli plays a match and does not end up breaking some record or another. Sunday's IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was no different. Kohli slammed 58 off 37, achieving two massive feats in the process. Kohli went past his own record of the most runs by a player against a single IPL team. He now has 1,215 runs against PBKS in IPL history, surpassing his tally of 1,174 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Kohli stitched two partnerships of 50 runs or more during the game, with Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer respectively. Those saw him match England batter Alex Hales for the most 50-plus partnerships in men's T20s. Both Kohli and Hales have 210 stands of 50 runs or more.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2026: 1st innings review

Venkatesh Iyer blasted a spectacular 40-ball 73 not out and powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a challenging 222 for four against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli (58 off 37 balls), Devdutt Padikkal (45 off 25 balls) and Tim David (28 off 12) were the other significant contributors for RCB after they were asked to bat first.

In a game that PBKS must win to keep their slim playoff qualification hopes alive, Venkatesh hogged the limelight with his scintillating innings after Kohli and Padikkal did the initial groundwork with an authoritative 76-run partnership for the second wicket.

A win in this game would secure the RCB a playoff berth.

After losing Jacob Bethell early to Harpreet Brar, RCB recovered strongly through Kohli and Padikkal, who kept the scoreboard ticking with a flurry of boundaries and smart rotation of strike on a batting-friendly surface.

Kohli looked in sublime touch, using the pace of Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson effectively, while Padikkal counterattacked against both pace and spin to ensure that Punjab's bowlers never settled into any sort of rhythm.

Despite losing Bethell early, RCB's aggressive approach inside the powerplay tilted the momentum quickly in the visitors' favour. Kohli's trademark wristy flicks and Padikkal's clean lofted hits kept the run-rate above 10 an over through the first half of the innings.

At 101 for two, RCB were well placed at the halfway stage of their innings with Kohli holding one end firmly and Venkatesh Iyer joining the talisman after Padikkal's dismissal following a breezy knock.

Kohli, who reached his 67th IPL half-century in 31 balls, was caught out in the deep after failing to get elevation against Yuzvendra Chahal (1/42), who leaked 21 runs in his opening over.

RCB were unfazed by Padikkal and Kohli's wickets as Venkatesh batted aggressively through the middle overs to tighten their grip on the contest, reaching 157 for three at the end of 15 overs.

Looking in great touch, Venkatesh smashed Ferguson for sixes over long-off and long-on to take RCB to 187 for three in 17 overs.

Taking the attacking route against both pace and spin, Venkatesh peppered the HPCA ground with boundaries, while the burly Tim David too attacked from the word go in his trademark style.

Punjab managed to slow the run flow marginally after the strategic timeout, but RCB remained firmly in command heading into the death overs with plenty of wickets in hand.

With PTI inputs

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