"Unreal And Unbelievable": Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mourn Rishi Kapoor

Updated: 30 April 2020 11:19 IST

Rishi Kapoor had fought a long battle with cancer before he died at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Unreal And Unbelievable": Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mourn Rishi Kapoor

Updated: 30 April 2020 11:19 IST
Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to mourn legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday. The shocking news came just a day after Indian cinema lost another iconic star in Irrfan Khan. India captain Virat Kohli said it was "hard to accept" the news while Anushka tweeted saying she was "at an absolute and total loss for words". Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and opener Shikhar Dhawan also condoled the Bollywood legend.

"This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace," Kohli tweeted.

"I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti," Anushka tweeted.

"Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace," Tendulkar tweeted. "My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family," he added.

"It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of #RishiKapoor ji, just as we are all coming to terms with the passing away of #IrfanKhan . Truly bad times these," Ravichandran Ashwin wrote on the microblogging site.

"What an absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to. I'm at a loss of words, rest in peace #RishiKapoor ji," tweeted former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

Rishi Kapoor, beloved star of films such as 'Bobby' and 'Chandni', fought a long battle with cancer and had spent much of last year in New York being treated. A statement from the Kapoor family said that the actor "remained jovial" and "kept doctors entertained till the end.

