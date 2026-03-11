Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan will begin their first assignment with a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The opening match of the series will be played on Wednesday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. After failing to reach the semi-finals, Pakistan are looking for redemption in the ODI format, but the decision to drop players such as Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Naseem Shah has raised many eyebrows. Pakistan's white-ball coach Mike Hesson emphasised that the team has had limited opportunities to test young, promising talent, and the series in Bangladesh presents one such chance.

On the other hand, Bangladesh were removed from the T20 World Cup roster after their demands were not met by the ICC and they were replaced by Scotland.

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match will take place on Wednesday, March 11 (IST).

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match be held?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)