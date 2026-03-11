Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Dhaka.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Dhaka. After their debacle in the T20 World Cup, where they failed to reach the semi-finals, Pakistan are looking for improvement in their white-ball skills with the ODIs against Bangladesh. Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi has confirmed that three players will make their debut in the 50-over format. The likes of Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain will be playing their first matches. On the other hand, Bangladesh will also aim for a winning comeback on the cricket field after they were removed from the T20 World Cup. (Live Scorecard)
