Aiden Markram's magnificent century was the cornerstone of South Africa's five-wicket victory over Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's on Saturday as the Proteas ended decades of cricket heartbreak by at last winning a major global title. South Africa, set 282 to win, finished on 282-5 before lunch on the fourth day, with opening batsman Markram falling for 136 after taking South Africa to within six runs of the title. As South Africa brought an end to the excruciating wait to win an ICC title, Markram's Indian Premier League (IPL) captain Rishabh Pant, shared a glorious post on social media.

Pant, who shared the dressing room with Markram in IPL 2025 season, lauded the Proteas batter's knock under pressure that played key role in South Africa's triumph.

“Well played, Aiden brother. I am so happy for you - what a great knock under pressure. You have made us all proud and congratulations to South Africa on lifting the WTC mace,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Well played, Aiden brother . I am so happy for you - what a great knock under pressure. You have made us all proud and congratulations to South Africa on lifting the WTC mace. pic.twitter.com/YNqaj4gFis — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 14, 2025

The Proteas resumed the game on Day 4, batting on 213-2, needing just 69 more runs for victory. Markram, dismissed for a duck in the first innings, was 102 not out and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on 65 despite spending most of his innings limping with a hamstring injury.

South Africa have such a long history of folding under pressure that could not take anything for granted against serial winners and defending WTC title-holders Australia.

In 18 previous attempts in the one-day international and T20 World Cups, South Africa had only reached a solitary final.

That was in last year's T20 World Cup in Barbados, when they lost to India despite needing just 30 runs from their last 30 balls, with six wickets standing.

But South Africa, so often labelled "chokers" for their failure to close out knockout games, held their nerve on Saturday as a largely unheralded side succeeded where star players such as Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis had failed.

With AFP Inputs