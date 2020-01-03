 
Rishabh Pant Shares New Year Vacation Picture With Isha Negi

Updated: 03 January 2020 11:43 IST

Rishabh Pant posted a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi on a snow-clad mountain, sharing a glimpse of his new year vacation with his fans on Instagram.

Rishabh Pant will be in action when India take on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I on Sunday. © Instagram

Rishabh Pant posted a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi on a snow-clad mountain, sharing a glimpse of his new year vacation with his fans on Instagram. "I like me better when I'm with you," Rishabh Pant captioned the photograph with an 'orange heart emoji' and a 'man shrugging emoji'. He also shared a picture and a video from his chilly vacation in his Instagram stories. The young wicketkeeper-batsman will be in action when India host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20 International series, starting on Sunday in Guwahati.

Isha Negi posted another picture from the vacation on her Instagram account, revealing that the couple has completed five years together. "5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie," she captioned the picture with a 'sparkling heart emoji'.

In January last year, Pant had introduced Isha Negi to his fans on Instagram, saying: "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy", followed by a red heart emoji.

According to her Instagram bio, Isha is an entrepreneur and an interior decor designer.

Isha also shared the same photo captioned, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant".

Currently, Pant is drawing a lot of flak for his batting and wicket-keeping skills. Chief selector MSK Prasad has said that Pant will have to work on his skills and that is why he will train under a specialist wicket-keeping coach.

"Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach," Prasad said after the Indian team selection for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Pant, who could not make a significant contribution with the bat in the 3rd and final ODI between India and the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday, was at the receiving end once again because of his sloppy glovework.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Cricket
