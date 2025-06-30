Team India seemed to be edging closer to another heartbreak in an ICC event as South Africa dominated the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final with the bat. With 30 runs needed from 30 balls and some of the finest Proteas batters in the middle, South Africa had the game under control until a tactical masterstroke by Rishabh Pant to halt the game broke their momentum. In a candid chat ahead of the first anniversary of India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, Rohit revealed how Pant's clever idea gave India an opportunity to turn the tables.

"When South Africa needed 30 runs off 30 balls, just before that, there was a small break. Pant used his intelligence to pause the game - he had a knee injury, so he had his knee taped, which helped slow down the game - because the game was fast-paced, and at that moment, all a batter wants is the ball to be bowled quickly. But we had to break the rhythm. As I was setting the field and talking to bowlers, suddenly I saw Pant fallen on the ground. The physiotherapist had arrived and was taping his knee. Klassen was waiting for the match to start again. I am not saying it's the only reason, but it could be one of them - Pant Sahab used his smarts and things worked out in our favour," he had said.

Rohit also said that he thought Pant had actually hurt himself as he went down, thinking it was probably the car crash injuries that were affecting his condition in the middle.

"See, Hardik has come to bowl there. So, we were discussing with Hardik what to do. I didn't know what had happened before. I genuinely thought that something had happened to him. The accident he had, I thought he was just trying to. But actually, it was just to stop the game a little bit. The momentum was with them. So, it was very important to break that. So, I think we went back to that. Eventually, Hardik dismissed Klaasen," the India ODI captain explained on Star Sports.