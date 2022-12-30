Star India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car crash early on Friday morning and is currently admitted in a hospital in Dehradun. Pant was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Pant sustained injuries after his car collided with a divider and caught fire while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update on the health condition of the 25-year-old cricketer. Pant has two cuts on forehead and a ligament tear in right knee but is currently stable, read a statement from the cricket body.

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI statement read.

"Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," the statement added.

Pant dozed off while driving, which resulted in the accident, and had to break the windscreen of the car to escape after the vehicle had caught fire. Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, has confirmed that the cricketer was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke the windscreen to escape from the vehicle after it caught fire.

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am. The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

Dr. Ashish Yagnik of Max Hospital said that Rishabh Pant has minor injuries and is currently being treated for injury around his waist. He is out of danger and conscious.

Pant was part of the Indian team that had won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month. He had impressed with knocks of 46 and 93.

He was recently dropped from the T20I team announced for the series against Sri Lanka and was supposed to join National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Pant has been India's regular wicket-keeper across all formats after MS Dhoni's retirement and has been one of India's top performers with the bat in Test cricket in past two years.

He had played a big role in India's second successive Test series victory in Australia in 2020/21.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that entire cost of Rishabh Pant's treatment will be borne by the state, He has further stated that air ambulance facility will be provided if Pant is needed to be shifted.