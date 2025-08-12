Suresh Raina, former Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings star player, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a case of promoting an online betting app 1xBET. Suresh Raina is the brand ambassador of this app. Raina, who has played 18 Tests, 221 ODIs and 78 T20Is, is likely to join ED's interrogation on Wednesday. The interrogation will be done at the ED headquarters in Delhi. Apart from Raina, many other cricketers and Bollywood celebrities are under investigation

Once he deposes, the federal probe agency is expected to record his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Raina (38) has been asked to depose before the agency on August 13 for questioning in an illegal betting case linked to an app named 1xBet, the sources said.

The former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED officials are expected to understand his links with this app during the questioning.

The agency is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

With PTI inputs