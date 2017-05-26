Rishabh Pant, Congrats On The New Car. There Is A Speed Limit Though

Rishabh Pant, Indian cricket's new 19-year-old sensation, has added a swanky purple Mercedes Benz GLC SUV to his garage after a fine run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10. Good wishes poured in for the dashing left-handed batsman as he posted pictures of his new drive on social media with him beaming beside it.

A video, however, shows Pant blazing down a road in his fancy set of wheels at over 120 kmph. In the short video clip there is no visible sign of a seat belt on him, though we hope he wore one.

Pant drove past at least one big truck and several cars and bikes travelled from the side in the short clip, but his speedometer barely registered a drop as he navigated the road. The video seems to have been shot from the rear seat of the SUV.

India has among the highest number of road accidents every year globally and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was seen in a video urging motor-cycle riders to wear helmets. Rishabh Pant has received special praise for his batting from Tendulkar, every young cricketer's idol, but is clearly not watching his drive safe videos.

Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don't ride without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/xjgXzjKwQj — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2017

The wicket-keeper batsman accumulated a total of 366 runs in 14 IPL 2017 matches at an average of 26.14. Delhi Daredevils, who won just six out of their 14 matches, finished sixth on the points table.

Many felt that the 19-year-old should have been giving a run in the upcoming Champions Trophy. However, the selectors stated that MS Dhoni was still India's best bet behind the stumps.

With Dhoni nearing the end of his iconic career, Pant is bound to get a fair chance to not just impress the selectors but also cement his place in the side as the number one choice for wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited-overs format.