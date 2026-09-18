Rinku Singh hopes to boost his hometown's image on a global scale after signing with a UK-based sports marketing agency in London on Thursday. EMW Global announced T20 World Cup-winning batter Rinku as its first cricket signing, making him the first Indian athlete to strike such a global pact. EMW Global said its entry into India forms part of an ethos of working across emerging markets as a global agency with a local touch. "Now, as I step onto the global stage (with EMW Global), I hope it will be a boost not only for me but also for where I come from," Rinku said.

"India is a global sporting powerhouse anchored by hundreds of millions of passionate fans," said Michael Rocha Keys, founder and CEO of EMW Global.

"Expanding our Asian footprint into Mumbai and other hubs allows us to connect world-class Indian talent to our international ecosystem while bringing global IPs into the subcontinental market.

"Rinku is an exceptionally talented cricketer with ambitious goals, and we look forward to supporting his success both on and off the field," he said.

As it enters India this week, EMW Global brings a roster that includes premier sports federations such as the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the Norwegian Football Federation, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Its operations in India will be led on the ground by local industry executives and backed by its established international offices.

"Campaigns are only truly effective when tailored to the cultural nuances of each region. Having local leadership on the ground gives us authentic regional expertise coupled with the reach of our teams around the world," added Rocha Keys.



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