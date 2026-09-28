Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, who delivered a strong two-wicket spell against West Indies in the first T20I, said that clarity within the team and in himself as to what needs to be done, and good communication within the team, have helped him thrive as a bowler this year. Prasidh, who made his ODI debut way back in 2021, is enjoying a really good run in the 50-over format this year. In eight matches, he has so far taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.53, with a five-wicket haul to his name and is India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs this year. During the first ODI, he delivered a spell of 2/60 in 10 overs, getting wickets of Kaecy Carthy and Roston Chase.

Speaking after the match, Prasidh said, as quoted by Cricinfo, " Every single session we go in, we are looking to improve at something. And every game as well poses a different kind of a challenge. When you come in knowing what exactly has to be done, there is clarity within the team, there is clarity in me as to what I do when I come in, there is enough communication going on. So all of those things accumulate and help me bowl well."

Having played just 29 ODIs so far and taken 52 wickets, Prasidh has been a key pacer for India in ODIs in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, with Gurnoor Brar and Nitish Kumar Reddy even less experienced. Prasidh said that playing with Gurnoor as a part of Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL has helped them establish a rapport, and they communicate with each other during matches, which helps them. Both bowlers are aware of each other's strong and weak points thanks to time spent together.

"Gurnoor and I have spent two years now playing together at Gujarat Titans in the IPL. So I kind of know we have that rapport," Prasidh said.

"Most importantly, it's the ability that you have within the team to talk to each other, and that happens.We have been working on communicating even during games. And knowing each other personally helps, because you know what somebody's working on, what somebody's good at, what his strengths and not-so-strengths are. So that just helps each other when you're under pressure, and you can just go chat to each other and help them out," he added.

With the ODI World Cup just a year away, the selectors have a great pool of fast bowlers to choose from, Krishna being one of them. Other than that, Jasprit Bumrah is a sure starter, with Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana in the mix as well.

Prasidh views this competition for WC slots positively, saying that it helps the team as bowlers keep pushing each other.

"And every time we go into nets, we know the kind of bowlers that we are bowling amongst. And, yeah, that really helps. You are always communicating with each other, trying to push each other to do better. And I would say Indian cricket, in terms of fast bowling, is in pretty good hands," he added.

On Virat Kohli's sensational knock of 139* in 88 balls, which marked his 86th international century and his 55th in ODIs, Prasidh was awestruck, saying, "It was unbelievable. Sitting outside we were thinking, what do we bowl to him at that moment? He was striking the ball really, really well. All of us have grown up watching Virat Kohli, and to see him do what he did today was unbelievable. I think all of us were excited about it."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An opening stand of 135 runs between John Campbell (62 in 60 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Justin Greaves (101 in 108 balls, with 12 fours) and a fighting half-century from Amir Jangoo (58* in 43 balls, with seven fours and a six) took WI to 298/7 in 50 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (4/40) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

A partnership of 74 runs between Rohit Sharma (32 in 35 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill started things strongly for India. Gill put on a clinical 151-run stand with Virat, scoring 110 in 108 balls, with 13 fours and a six. Virat (139* off 88 balls, with 10 fours and nine sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (13*) took India home, with eight wickets in hand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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