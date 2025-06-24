Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj's wedding, which was scheduled to take place on November 19, has now been reportedly postponed. The couple got engaged in a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, earlier this month, where many big faces were in attendance. Some notable guests included the likes of SP president and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, actress Jaya Bachchan, and even Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The couple also shared multiple pictures from ceremony on their social media handles. (India vs England 1st Test Day 5 Blog)

According to a report by Amar Ujala newspaper, the wedding between Rinku and Priya has been postponed due to the former's cricket commitments in November.

The newspaper cited the family members of couple as the source and stated that the wedding will now take place in February 2026 and the exact date will be revealed soon.

"The family had booked Taj Hotel, Varanasi for Rinku and Priya's wedding on November 19, 2025. However, Rinku's commitments for the Indian cricket team forced them to postpone the wedding," stated the report.

"The hotel has now been booked for February end but the exact date is not confirmed yet," stated further.

Earlier on June 8, the couple got engaged in a beautiful ring ceremony in Lucknow. The southpaw posted on his official Instagram handle. "This day has been in our hearts for so long - almost three years - and the wait was worth every second. Engaged - with full hearts and a forever to go."

Talking about Rinku, a popular figure in Indian cricket, played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Priya Saroj is a first-time Member of Parliament, having won the Machhlishahr seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2024 general elections.

A native of Karkhiaon village in Varanasi, Priya Saroj has been actively involved with the SP for several years. She first gained public attention during her father's campaign for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

(With Agency Inputs)