India vs England 1st Test, Day 5, Live Updates: The pressure is on as the first Test between India and England at Headingley enters the final day. The equation is simple - 90 overs remain, England need 350 more runs, India need 10 wickets. England ended on 21/0 after 6 overs overnight, chasing the target of 371. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are at the crease. Team India will be pinning their hopes on Jasprit Bumrah, and hope that their pace attack of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur step up. Yesterday, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul had struck excellent centuries to help India set a challenging target for England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 5, Live Updates straight from Headingley, Leeds:
India vs England LIVE: Sun is out!
Good news for cricket fans around the world. The sun is out for now. However, the threat of rain looms large. As per AccuWeather, it may rain again in just 10 minutes from now. Take a look:
India vs England LIVE: Test of Gill's captaincy
This will be the first time Shubman Gill's captaincy is thrown under a big scanner in Test cricket. Day 5, 350 to defend, 10 wickets to get. Gill's approach, bowling changes and field placements will be heavily scrutinised today.
India vs England LIVE: Can the other pacers step up?
Jasprit Bumrah will be hoping to get some more support from his fellow pacers today. Bumrah, undoubtedly, will make the England batters struggle. However, if India are to win today, Siraj, Prasidh and Shardul will need to step up.
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 Live: The weather forecast says...
It is highly expected that Leeds will experience some showers at 9 AM (1:30 PM IST). It is also stated that the rain is likely to stop during the match time, i.e. 11 AM (3:30 PM IST) but is expected to return by 2 PM (6:30 PM IST).
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 Live: Will rain play a spoilsport?
As the fans gear up for a thrilling final day, the weather of Leeds is grabbing all the limelight with the rain threat looming large. According to Accuweather, it is going to be a cold and windy day in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. There are 84 per cent chances of heavy rainfall during the day and the match is expected to face a lot of delay.
India vs England 1st Test Live: Hello!
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the final day. England were 21/0 at Stumps, and need 350 more to get across the line. India will fancy their chances, too, with the forecast of rain. The pitch is currently under cover