Pakistan faced a humiliating 202-run defeat against West Indies in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series in Tarouba. Shai Hope's unbeaten century and Jayden Seales' six-fer led West Indies to register their first series win over Pakistan since 1991 with an emphatic 202-run win the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium. Hope led from the front with an unbeaten 120 to help the West Indies post 294/6 and pacer Seales collected six wickets in reply as Pakistan were bundled out for just 92.

As Pakistan lost the series, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar criticised Mohammad Rizwan and co for their poor outing.

"We used to have expressive and explosive talent, and we played like that. We were never dependent on one individual - everyone chipped in," Shoaib said on Game On Hai Show.

"No one used to look for escape routes. The environment has changed, and in the last 10-15 years, everyone has started playing for themselves. Everyone is playing for their averages. The intent should be to win matches for your country. We need to change the intent, the mindset, and create that atmosphere. You need to play according to modern cricket. How hard is that to understand?" he added.

Five Pakistan batters were dismissed for duck, which also included their skipper Rizwan. Even star batter Babar Azam only managed to score nine runs. Shoaib slammed the batters' intent and called them out for being dependent on their home pitch

"Halka sa seam hota hai toh musibat pad jaati hai (The ball moves a bit and they are in trouble). Rawalpindi pitch lekar nahi ghoom sakte (You can't carry Pindi pitches everywhere)," said Shoaib.

Talking about the match, Hope's 18 century took him past former great Desmond Haynes (17) and into third place for the most ODI centuries by a West Indies men's player with only Chris Gayle (25) and Brian Lara (19) ahead of him.

