Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 on Friday, July 7. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter recently guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad and sparked celebrations all across the country. While Dhoni surely played his part during CSK's triumphic season, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's contributions with both bat and ball were pivotal in CSK equalling Mumbai Indians' record of IPL titles.

As Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday, Jadeja took to Twitter to wish his "go to man" with a special pic from the IPL 2023 final.

"My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. See you soon in yellow," Jadeja captioned a photo of Dhoni hugging him after the final.

My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.see u soon in yellow #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2023

Jadeja's post has now gone viral on social media. Fans were in awe of it.

Jadeja played an all-important cameo in the final and scored the winning runs for CSK in a dramatic final against Gujarat Titans.

There have been rumours of a reported rift between Dhoni and Jadeja, but the all-rounder's latest post has surely quashed the same.

After the final, Jadeja had dedicated his knock in the final to Dhoni. He shared several photos with the former India captain, who had lifted him in air after he hit the winning runs.

Jadeja is currently in the West Indies with the Indian team gearing up for the upcoming two-match Test series starting from 12 July.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is currently enjoying his time away from the game.