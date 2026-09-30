Ravindra Jadeja's ODI World Cup hopes are far from over, with the veteran all-rounder's "utility with his batting skills" being assessed alongside Axar Patel as India continue to firm up their spin-bowling options for the 2027 showpiece, spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said in Guwahati on Tuesday. After missing India's previous series against Afghanistan (at home) and England (away), the 37-year-old Jadeja returned to the ODI side against the West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram, where he went wicketless, conceding 54 runs in his full quota.

With Axar, currently on Asian Games duty, India will use the upcoming assignments to assess their options ahead of the 2027 showpiece in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"With Axar also being around, the tournaments or series which we play in the coming time, we will be able to assess performances or who can be of utility," said Bahutule on the eve of the second ODI against the West Indies here.

"But, Jaddu, with his batting skills and the experience he brings in, is definitely doing well and I am sure he will be looked into in the coming time."

"For me, he has always been a utility player. He is somebody who can contribute with the bat as well as with the ball. He has definitely improved as a bowler over the last six months."

Jadeja had appeared to be on the fringes of India's white-ball plans after the New Zealand series earlier this year, with Axar, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar providing alternative spin options.

However, with Axar and Washington being away on Asian Games duty, Jadeja returned to the ODI setup for the first time since the New Zealand series.

Bahutule was particularly impressed by Jadeja's performance in the preceding two-Test series in Sri Lanka, where he claimed eight wickets.

"I thought in the Test matches he bowled really well in Sri Lanka, as well as now in the ODIs. It is just the first game after a long period, but he has done well."

While Jadeja's all-round value remains an important consideration, Bahutule fully trusts Kuldeep, whose match-winning spell turned the first ODI in India's favour.

The left-arm wrist-spinner claimed 4/40, dismissing West Indies captain Shai Hope, centurion Justin Greaves and Jewel Andrew in the space of six balls across two overs. His spell helped India restrict the West Indies to 295/7 after the hosts had raced to 135 without loss in the 20th over.

"Kuldeep has always been a match-winner for India. There are certain aspects where he feels that he needs to improve. He will go into the nets, work at it, and there are aspects where he is very confident because he has been a part of this team for years. He went for a County stint as well.

"He comes into a series well-prepared and, again, he is a player who every team would want to have because he is always lively on and off the field. At the same time, his unique skills help us perform in any conditions, and being a wrist-spinner, a Chinaman bowler definitely adds value to the team."

With Hardik Pandya injured and several players unavailable because of their Asian Games commitments, India are looking to use the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies to experiment with combinations.

Naman Dhir made his debut in the opening game, while Mohammed Siraj was rested. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is being groomed as a backup seam-bowling all-rounder to Pandya, opened the bowling.

The combinations, particularly in the bowling department, are still being fine-tuned.

Bahutule believes India are using the series precisely for that purpose and remain on the right track with fewer than 20 ODIs left before their 2027 World Cup campaign.

"These series are a good opportunity for us to also see different types of combinations we can have in the team.

"We can definitely look at different bowlers who can bowl in different phases of the game. So that's what the thought process was in giving Nitish the new ball.

"He is a good bowler and somebody who can bat as well. During this series we will come across certain changes, but those changes are purely to understand who can be placed well in the right position.

"When it comes to the fast bowlers, it will be important to see who would actually be the three fast bowlers, maybe a fourth seamer -- an all-rounder. That is yet to be seen.

"Ample opportunities will be given to all the bowlers in different phases. So you might see Gurnoor (Brar) bowling with the new ball, things like that."

Most boxes are ticked

Asked what boxes India still need to tick to become world champions, Bahutule said the focus would increasingly be on finding the combination best suited to South African conditions.

"Moving ahead is going to be again about the combination which is ideal for the conditions in South Africa. Most of the boxes are ticked. In our squad, there is a lot of experience, there is a lot of youth coming up. Opportunities also are there for a lot of these guys who are knocking on the door," Bahutule said.

Fielding, he added, remains an area of constant work, particularly given the challenges posed by dew and changing conditions under lights.

"Fielding is something which we constantly are trying to see how we can improve as much as possible. Because it's not easy under lights, sometimes when the dew comes in, it is a challenge.

"Sometimes we have dew, sometimes we don't. So that's again a work in progress and the effort that has been put in constantly is seen.

"I think we are moving in the right direction and headspace."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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