Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to Twitter on Sunday to compare a "T20 master stroke" in the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) to a fielding scenario that occurred during the fifth day of the 4th Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The tweet received a response from India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. On a thrilling last day, England escaped with a draw with just one wicket in hand as Australia's dream of a series whitewash failed to materialise. In order to capture the remaining wickets of the visiting team, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon surrounded the batter with fielders in order to make him crumble under pressure.

The KKR Twitter handle was quick to compare that exact scene with a 2016 IPL match when skipper Gautam Gambhir had fielders around MS Dhoni's bat against the bowling of Piyush Chawla, something which resembled a Test match field. Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni was captaining the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant at that time.

Here's what KKR tweeted.

"That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke! #Ashes #KKR #AmiKKR #AUSvENG."

That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke! #Ashes #KKR #AmiKKR #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/D3XbMu83mf — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 9, 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jadeja had an epic response to KKR's tweet. "It's not a master stroke! Just a show off," he tweeted.

Its not a master stroke!Just a show off — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 9, 2022

The IPL match in question was won by KKR by eight wickets and 24 balls remaining (DLS method) after a fine bowling performance by the Gambhir-led side.

On the other hand, in the ongoing Ashes, Australia failed to pull off the final punch with England hanging on and escaping with a draw with one wicket in hand in the 4th Test match on Sunday.

The last Ashes Test will be played from January 14 at Bellerive Oval. Australia have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.