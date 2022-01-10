England battled their way to a thrilling draw on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to end any chance of being whitewashed in the five-match series. Australia came agonisingly close to taking a 4-0 lead but were denied by England's last-wicket pair of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. After being blown away in the first three Tests of the ongoing Ashes that saw Australia claim the urn, the English finally showed some fight and their dogged batting display denied the Australians a win. Nathan Lyon dismissing Ben Stokes was a big game-changer but another crucial moment came with Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow defying the hosts.

The duo were stubbornly keeping the Australians at bay, but it all changed in the span of one over -- bowled by Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

The fast bowler stepped up to the plate when his team needed him the most and produced a sensational over that saw the back of the dangerous Jos Buttler and Mark Wood -- all in the space of three balls.

Cummins got both the wickets with "lethal inswingers", the video of which cricket.com.au shared on Twitter.

But despite losing the two wickets and even Steve Smith taking registering his first Test scalp since 2016, England held on by the barest of margins.

Australia had dominated the proceedings from Day 1 with the returning Usman Khawaja leading the hosts' charge. His hundred in the first innings helped Australia post 416/8 declared.

Despite a gritty century from Jonny Bairstow, England struggled with the bat again and were bowled out for 294.

Khawaja then scored another hundred to become only the third player to his centuries in both innings of a Test at the SCG as Australia set England a target of 388 to win.