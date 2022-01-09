England just about managed to hold on for a draw as the last-wicket pair of Stuart Broad and James Anderson survived a nervy couple of overs to deny Australia a chance of winning the Ashes series 5-0. In a great advert for Test cricket, England were left hanging for dear life after Steve Smith, who took his first Test wicket since 2016, removed Jack Leach. That left Australia needing just one more wicket with two overs remaining for the Test to end. Broad and Anderson, though, were resolute in their defence and managed to keep the Australians at bay to help England battle to a well-deserved draw.

With fortunes of both teams swinging with every passing over, Twitter went into overdrive, many unable to hold back their excitement. After the match ended in a nail-biting draw, former and current cricketers, fans, journalists all thronged to social media to have their say.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson, two legends of the game, on their final tour of Australia, walk off and are met by Joe Root #AUSvENG #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0MQqwA7V3H — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) January 9, 2022

If that is Broad & Anderson's last act at the SCG together, they've played their part in a gripping drama... even if not in the way they would have preferred #ashes Test cricket, hey — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 9, 2022

I'm not sure this is the time for the reverse sweep, Jimmy... #Ashes — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 9, 2022

Never in doubt. Don't you just love it. Test cricket #Ashes — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 9, 2022

Test cricket ... where bad light can see a batsman trying to bowl his team to victory against two bowlers trying to bat their team to a draw. Beautiful. — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) January 9, 2022

The joys of Test cricket... No words needed.. #TheAshes — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) January 9, 2022

What a finish in Sydney! Couldn't take my eyes off the action. I find the idea that survival is glory to be wonderfully endearing — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 9, 2022

How blessed are those who 'get' Test Cricket. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mM7LFVJ8Oy — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 9, 2022

Not sure if the Aussie fielders are following Covid distancing norms pic.twitter.com/GU92DeywqR — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 9, 2022

Stuart Broad is batting pic.twitter.com/m4ixMpVL0Z — Is Stuart Broad Batting? (@IsBroad) January 9, 2022

England have been woeful in the Ashes series so far but finally displayed some fight. Having being drubbed in the previous three Tests that saw Australia claim the Ashes urn, England were playing for pride in Sydney.

It seemed for large periods that Australia will once again blow England away but some dogged batting displays from the likes of Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Leach and Broad helped the visitors win back some pride.

"Great game of Test cricket. We got close. Bit less weather might have got us there. Obviously would've loved 4-0, but good match," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said after the match.

"It was really important. Has been a difficult tour. Tough at times but one thing I am proud of is the determination and character of the team and find way to get a draw out of this game," said England captain Joe Root.