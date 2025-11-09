Rajasthan Royals are set to trade wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings in exchange of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. The report claimed that both franchises have already spoken to the players involved and the sensational trade move remains a possibility ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. According to the report, RR and CSK will have to send an expression of interest naming all three players involved in the trade to the IPL governing council. Following the players' written consent, the franchises can have further discussions regarding the final agreement. While some reports claimed that Dewald Brevis can be a part of the trade, ESPNCricinfo reported that England all-rounder Curran will be involved.

Jadeja was retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 18 crore. He has been a part of CSK for a very long time and has played a part in three out of their five title wins.

Curran was bought by CSK for Rs 2.4 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Samson was also retained by RR for Rs 18 crore and he was the captain of the side in IPL 2025.

With November 15 being the IPL retention deadline, the eyes of everyone in the cricketing ecosystem will be on any big name being traded to another franchise. Since July, reports have emerged of RR skipper Samson being potentially traded to either CSK or even Delhi Capitals.

When specifically asked by IANS if there's any likelihood of CSK being involved in trading Samson from RR, Viswanathan's response came as, “No, not likely, not likely.” The news agency understands that more clarity on any trade development could arrive in the next few days.

(With IANS Inputs)