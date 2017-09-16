Ravichandran Ashwin's Brand Endorsement Goes Wrong. Twitter Shows No Mercy

Ashwin is currently playing for Worcestershire in the Division two of the English county.

Star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a rare Indian cricketer who does not shy away from social media banter. The Tamil Nadu bowler not only likes to get the better of his opponents on the pitch, but also on Twitter. Ashwin, who gives as good as he gets, found himself on the receiving end for a change after he tweeted about a phone as part of a brand endorsement. Funnily, Ashwin tweeted about it from a phone of a different brand. Twitter can be unforgiving and that's exactly what Ashwin found out after his gaffe was spotted. Ashwin, after being trolled, went on to delete that tweet.

Twitter made sure the off-spinner wouldn't forget this incident in a hurry.

Carrom ball one day me fail ho gayi issliye australia series se bahar???? — Harrysejal (@Harrysejal0) September 14, 2017

Sir apki fitness pe v koi debate nahi Hai...wo hamesha kharab hi rehti Hai... — Prabhas kumar (@Kautilya88) September 14, 2017

One more ad promo n I will unfollow u — asan (@urf_akash) September 14, 2017

Well, in spite of such Chinese border violations and security threats on internet data, u still prefer Chinese phones!!! — Harshul Trivedi (@harshul_trivedi) September 14, 2017

Quality bowler supporting a Chinese brand ??? — Nathan (@Virgonathan) September 14, 2017

Sir ur last best performance in ODI's was in Moov add !!! — Akshay chavan (@Akshayc2727) September 14, 2017

Ashwin was left out of India's squad for the first three Australia ODIs. The national selection committee had to take a call on whether to summon Ashwin midway through his county stint when they pick the squad for the first three ODIs against the visitors on Sunday.

Ashwin is currently playing for Worcestershire in the Division two of the English county and he has a four-match contract, of which only two matches are over so far. Ashwin's next assignment is a home game against Leicestershire from September 12-15 followed by his last game against Durham from September 25-28. It was already known that if Ashwin is allowed to play these two games, he won't be available for the ODI games against Australia.