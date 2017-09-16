 
Ravichandran Ashwin's Brand Endorsement Goes Wrong. Twitter Shows No Mercy

Updated: 16 September 2017 12:00 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin's Brand Endorsement Goes Wrong. Twitter Shows No Mercy
Ashwin is currently playing for Worcestershire in the Division two of the English county. © AFP

Star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a rare Indian cricketer who does not shy away from social media banter. The Tamil Nadu bowler not only likes to get the better of his opponents on the pitch, but also on Twitter. Ashwin, who gives as good as he gets, found himself on the receiving end for a change after he tweeted about a phone as part of a brand endorsement. Funnily, Ashwin tweeted about it from a phone of a different brand. Twitter can be unforgiving and that's exactly what Ashwin found out after his gaffe was spotted. Ashwin, after being trolled, went on to delete that tweet.

Twitter made sure the off-spinner wouldn't forget this incident in a hurry.

Ashwin was left out of India's squad for the first three Australia ODIs. The national selection committee had to take a call on whether to summon Ashwin midway through his county stint when they pick the squad for the first three ODIs against the visitors on Sunday.

Ashwin is currently playing for Worcestershire in the Division two of the English county and he has a four-match contract, of which only two matches are over so far. Ashwin's next assignment is a home game against Leicestershire from September 12-15 followed by his last game against Durham from September 25-28. It was already known that if Ashwin is allowed to play these two games, he won't be available for the ODI games against Australia.

Topics : India Australia Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin
Highlights
  • Ashwin is currently playing county cricket in England
  • Ashwin is not part of India's squad for the 1st 3 ODIs vs Australia
  • After being trolled, Ashwin deleted his tweet
