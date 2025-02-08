Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reserved blockbuster praise for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Ravindra Jadeja, calling him "more gifted than he can ever be". During the first ODI against England on Thursday, Jadeja picked up three wickets for just 26 runs in his nine overs, helping India beat the visitors by 4 wickets. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin believes Jadeja doesn't get enough recognition, and only comes under the radar when the team is not doing well.

"Our media fails to appreciate when a player does well. Whenever we lose, everyone becomes a villain. He dismissed Joe Root (in the 1st IND vs ENG ODI). Jadeja always goes under the radar. He is a 'Jackpot Jango.' He is +10 in the field, also bowls well and bats in pressure situations as well. We don't give Jadeja enough credit," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ashwin also hailed Jadeja for his all-round abilities, suggesting that his former India teammate is a more gifted cricketer than himself.

"Jadeja is way more gifted than I ever can be. He is a born athlete. His major advantages lie in his physical fitness. He is naturally fit. Even at this age, he can cover the entire area from long on to deep square leg while standing at mid-wicket. I wouldn't be surprised. And I will be more than happy for him," he added.

During the first ODI, Jadeja completed 600 international wickets, becoming only the fifth India cricketer to do so after Anil Kumble (953), Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707), and Kapil Dev (697).

Ashwin and Jadeja will be reunited during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the former now part of the CSK's squad, having been roped by the franchise for Rs 9.75 crore. Ashwin was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Ashwin also shared his views on India captain Rohit Sharma, amid debate over his concerning form.

The veteran cricketer believes it's high time for the India skipper to silence his critics by letting his bat do the talking ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

"This is not easy. If you look at it from Rohit's point of view, then obviously, it is frustrating for him. He wants to concentrate on the series. He thinks that I've done well in this format and I'd like to continue.

"I'm going into the tournament with a lot of confidence on the back of the One-Day tournaments that I've played," Ashwin said on on his YouTube channel.

"But people will ask questions. The ones who are watching will obviously ask. It's a catch-22 situation. You can't stop these questions. When will they stop? When he performs," he added.