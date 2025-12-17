Mumbai Indians (MI) entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction with the smallest purse among all teams, having just Rs 2.75 crore to spend after retaining the bulk of their squad. However, they still managed to buy South Africa batter Quinton de Kock for just Rs 1 crore. Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin praised the Mumbai-based franchise for signing De Kock, calling it a smart move while suggesting other teams missed an opportunity. The South African wicketkeeper-batter turned out to be MI's most notable buy at the auction, who was snapped up at his base price of Rs 1 crore. The left-handed opener makes a return to the franchise after a productive first stint with Mumbai Indians from 2019 to 2021. (India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates)

The five-time champions had already completed most of their dealings during the trade window, adding Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Markande to their lineup.

Ashwin lauded Mumbai Indians' signing of De Kock, saying the franchise capitalised while other teams hesitated. He felt MI are looking to recreate their IPL 2020 title-winning combination, despite the absence of Ishan Kishan. He added that even with a modest purse of Rs 2.75 crore, MI strengthened an already winning squad and emerged from the auction even more formidable.

"I think the Quinton de Kock buy was a good move. I think the other franchises were sleeping on their haunches, and MI snooped it up. I think MI are not sure about the Rickelton opening combination. I think MI are trying to replicate their IPL 2020 championship squad, only Ishan Kishan is not there," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"MI had 2.75 crore, but it was as if they had 27 crore, because they bought so many players. MI already had a winning squad before they went into the IPL auction, and now, after the auction, they look even stronger," Ashwin concluded.

Apart from De Kock, MI snapped up Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar and Mayank Rawat at the IPL 2026 auction.

Mumbai Indians updated squad for IPL 2026:

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

