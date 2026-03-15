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New Zealand vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score Updates
NZ vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Score Updates: New Zealand host South Africa in the first T20I of a five-match series.
NZ vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard Updates© AFP and Getty
New Zealand vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Updates: New Zealand take on South Africa in the first T20I of a five-match series in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. This is the first meeting between the two sides since the Black Caps outclassed the Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final 11 days earlier. However, New Zealand's heroes from that match - the likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra - have been rested for the series. Mitchell Santner is leading them for the first three games of the series. South Africa too have rested several stars like regular captain Aiden Markram, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj is captaining the side. (Live Scorecard)
1st T20I, South Africa in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2026, Mar 15, 2026
Innings Break
NZ
91/10 (14.3)
SA
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.28
Batsman
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
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NZ vs SA 1st T20I LIVE
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! All over for New Zealand. The Kiwis have been rolled over for 91. Nqobani Mokoena bends his back and digs it in short, over middle. Cole McConchie premeditates as he gives the bowler the charge. He fails to get on top of the bounce and the ball catches the upper half of the blade. It is spooned towards long on, where Rubin Hermann runs across to his right and takes the catch around his thigh.
Wide! Dug in short but this sails over the batter's head. Wide given for height.
Serves the slower ball and keeps it away from the batter's arc. On a length, near the tramline, Cole swings but fails to connect.
FOUR! Thrashed! Into the surface, over middle. Cole McConchie jumps out of the crease and stays leg side of the ball. Slams it uppishly but away from the cover fielder to his right for a boundary.
OUT! TIMBER! Keshav Maharaj strikes on the last ball of his spell. Bowled with a flatter trajectory and this is fuller, in line with the off stump. Kyle Jamieson goes back to a ball he was better off playing off the front foot. The ball keeps coming in with the arm and sneaks under the blade before crashing into the off stump. Ben Sears is the last man in.
A bit fuller now, on middle. Jamieson turns it to mid-wicket from the crease.
Darted in, on the shorter side, on middle. Kyle nudges it to mid-wicket.
This is dropped short, on off, Jamieson punches it off the back foot and it goes straight to Tony de Zorzi at cover. Tony fails to get low enough and the ball goes through his legs. Two runs taken.
Sliding into the pads, full in length. Kyle Jamieson clips it to mid-wicket.
Hands on head for Maharaj! Pushed through from around the wicket, on a length at the stumps. Cole McConchie hops back to punch it away. The ball goes off an outside edge to short third for a single.
Another one bites the dust. Kyle Jamieson walks out to bat.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The combination of Connor and Nqobani strikes again as NZ lose their 8th wicket now. Short and close to the off-stump, Zakary Foulkes hops up on his toes and looks to guide this away to the third man region, but manages only an outside edge into the hands of the South African keeper.
Hard length, around off, Cole McConchie punches this through the covers region for a rotation of strike.
Good length around off, Cole McConchie defends this off his front foot.
WIDE! Bumper, around off. Cole McConchie goes for a pull but misses. Wided.
Good length, wide of off, Zakary Foulkes dabs this to the third man region for a strike rotation.
Short and on middle and off, Zakary Foulkes nudges this to mid-wicket.
Zakary Foulkes walks in next.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Maiden international wicket for Mokoena. Slower one, full and going across the batter. James Neesham goes for a slog before the ball arrives and ends up edging this off the outside for a regulation catch to the keeper, Connor Esterhuizen, behind the stumps. New Zealand are now 80 for 7.
A sorry sight as misfortune has struck Jordan Hermann on his debut. Rubin Hermann walks over to give a hug to his brother. Nqobani Mokoena returns to the attack. 2-0-18-0 so far for the debutant.