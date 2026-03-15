New Zealand vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Updates: New Zealand take on South Africa in the first T20I of a five-match series in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. This is the first meeting between the two sides since the Black Caps outclassed the Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final 11 days earlier. However, New Zealand's heroes from that match - the likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra - have been rested for the series. Mitchell Santner is leading them for the first three games of the series. South Africa too have rested several stars like regular captain Aiden Markram, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj is captaining the side. (Live Scorecard)