The Pakistan cricket team's T20 World Cup 2026 debacle has once again triggered calls for sweeping changes within the setup. This cycle of upheaval after ICC events is nothing new for Pakistan cricket, where shifts in the board, management, or playing personnel often follow disappointing campaigns. While head coach Mike Hesson remains in charge for now, his position appears increasingly precarious. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, speaking on the Game Plan YouTube show, suggested that Hesson is not favoured by the advisors surrounding PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

"Mike Hesson is not in the good books. I am not talking about Mohsin Naqvi. I am talking about people who advise Naqvi. Hesson is not in their good books. The decision has to be taken by the chairman," Basit remarked, hinting at possible friction behind the scenes.

The PCB recently strengthened its selection committee by including Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, both influential figures in Pakistan cricket. Basit Ali believes this development further undermines Hesson's authority. "The winds that were blowing in favour of Mike Hesson have now changed. Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed will never work under Mike Hesson. I am willing to give it in writing. Hesson can now forget that he will get to choose the 15 members of the squad," he asserted.

Basit also questioned the rationale behind Hesson's appointment, suggesting his selection was based largely on Pakistan Super League performances rather than international credentials. He emphasised that the upcoming third ODI against Bangladesh could prove decisive in determining Hesson's future. "Why was he made the coach? You made him the coach based on his performance in the Pakistan Super League. Anyway, the third and final ODI against Bangladesh is very important for Hesson," Basit added.

With Pakistan cricket once again at a crossroads, the coming weeks may decide whether Hesson continues or whether yet another reshuffle takes place. The recurring instability highlights a deeper issue within Pakistan cricket: the lack of long-term planning and trust in leadership. As history has shown, the aftermath of ICC tournaments often becomes the stage for dramatic changes, and 2026 appears to be no different.