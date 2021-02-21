Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday took to Twitter to share a throwback picture on the anniversary of his Test debut for the country. Ravi Shastri had played his first match for India in the third Test against New Zealand at Wellington in 1981. "On this day 40 years ago...in Wellington I made my Test debut," Shastri wrote along with the photo. "It's great to be still part of the great game and be involved with the national team," he added.

On this day 40 years ago...in Wellington I made my Test debut. It's great to be still part of the great game and be involved with the national team pic.twitter.com/qVoExInyG3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 21, 2021

While the all-rounder did not have a great match with the bat, he took three wickets in each innings even as the hosts won by 62 runs.

He took his maiden five-wicket haul in New Zealand's first innings in the third Test in Auckland and claimed two more scalps in New Zealand's second essay to help earn India a draw.

He was named joint player of the match along with John Wright.

Shastri finished his career with 80 Tests and 150 ODIs under his belt.

In the longest format, he scored 3830 runs at an average of 35.79, and also took 151 wickets.

In ODIs, Shastri 3108 runs and took 129 wickets.

His final appearance for India as a player came in a Test match against South Africa in Port Elizabeth in 1992.

He is currently the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and helped them reach the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

India are currently embroiled in a four-match Test series against England, with a spot in the inaugural World Test Championship final on the line.