Ravi Shastri made a massive revelation about the income of Indian cricket team stars at present. Shastri was talking about the life and pressures of an India cricketer on The Overlap Cricket when he was asked about the approximate earnings. Shastri clarified that he was not exactly sure about the numbers but stated that it will be somewhere around Rs 100 crore. The legendary cricketer pointed out that big stars like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli do 15-20 advertisements and they get paid handsomely for their brand endorsements - a revelation that left Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook stunned.

"They earn a lot. They earn a lot through endorsements for sure. Upwards of a 100 crore I will say. 10 million pounds. You just calculate. Someone like a MS (Dhoni), Virat (Kohli) or Sachin (Tendulkar) in his prime would do 15-20 ads. It is per day and there is no time. So they can easily do more. They have so much cricket. So they will give a day for shoot and you can play it out for a year," Shastri said.

Earlier, Ravi Shastri believes Washington Sundar has all the attributes to become India's next "genuine" Test all-rounder, as he is lethal with the ball in home conditions and is also a naturally gifted batter.

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who made a memorable Test debut at the Gabba in 2021, has since had limited red-ball opportunities. In 11 Tests, Washington has amassed 545 runs and taken 30 wickets.

"I always loved Washington. When I saw him on day one, I said he's the man. And he can be a genuine all-rounder for many, many years for India," Shastri said on 'The ICC Review.' Shastri feels Washington's red-ball appearances should have been more, especially given his proven ability on turning tracks at home.

"He again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket. Can be lethal in India on tracks where the ball is turning, as New Zealand found out when they played against India. He out-bowled some of the senior spinners. He bowled that well and he can bat."

(With PTI inputs)